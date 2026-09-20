Comfortable and cloudy conditions close out the weekend

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Overcast skies join comfortable conditions on Sunday for a gloomy and warm end to the weekend but temperatures are set to rise throughout the next week.

We had cloudy conditions throughout most of the region today but conditions stayed relatively comfortable in most areas. The northern parts of San Luis Obispo stayed in the low 80s and 90s. The rest of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county ranged from the mid 70s to the low 80s.

Temperatures are going to stay relatively consistent through Monday. Tomorrow will be one of the cooler days of the week and starts off a slight warm up in the area.

Here's a look ahead to what we're expecting for tomorrow.

Like I mentioned, there is going to be a slight warm up this week with temperatures peaking around Wednesday and Thursday. Expect low 90s in San Luis Obispo, high 90s in Paso Robles and mid to low 80s in Santa Maria and Santa Babrara areas.

Have a great week!

~Makayla