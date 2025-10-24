Comfortable Friday conditions before a slight weekend cooldown

Happy Friday, Central Coast! You made it to the weekend!

We have some back and forth with our warm-ups and cool-downs due to some systems moving through. A high-pressure system is slightly warming us up today, and then we'll cool down this weekend.

It's foggy this morning, and it is impacting visibility. Make sure to be safe on the roads.

We had a wind advisory last evening for our southcoast. Although it is gone for now, be cautious of some gusty winds that will be hitting the region in the later hours.

We are still seeing large waves on our western beaches. A high surf advisory is in place for this weekend into Monday.

Nonetheless, we'll have gorgeous conditions this entire week. Here is our next 7 days:

Have a great weekend!