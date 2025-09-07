Comfortable weekend before cooler temperatures later this week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

As we wrap up the first half of the weekend, let's take a look at the temperatures we saw today and the trends that will continue into tomorrow.

Temperatures barely got above 90 degrees today in the Central Coast, with the Interior Valleys in the high 80s. Areas in the Coastal Valleys, like San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria saw much cooler temperatures than this time last week. This trend will continue into the rest of the weekend, as the Central Coast is set to get cooler weather as we get closer to the work week.

Sunday will have similar temperatures to Saturday. Warm, but nothing close to triple digits in the region. With the start of September, it seems like the Autumn temperatures are excited to come to the Central Coast as a cooling trend is on its way! Cloud coverage will be hanging on Sunday morning along the coast, but will burn off in time to take advantage of the comfortable temperatures.

Speaking of cloud coverage, that is going to start off our mornings until at least Tuesday in most areas of the region. In the Interior Valleys, Coastal Valleys and South Coast, temperatures will drop almost 10 degrees by the middle of next week. If cooler weather isn't your thing, not to worry! We will be warming back up just in time for next weekend.

Have a great evening!