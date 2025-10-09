Consistent temps and sunshine this week, with a rain chance on the way

We are midway through the work week, and things are looking great!

Despite morning cloud cover, our afternoons have featured sunshine and mild weather.

Here is a look at the high temps from Wednesday across the region.

Now, comparing those temps to those from 24 hours ago, the big change is clear. Paso Robles cooled down dramatically, falling from the 90s back into the 70s.

The rest of the region stayed consistent, and to be honest, that is the story for the rest of the week, too. Here are the forecasted highs for Thursday.

Into the weekend, not much will change, temperature-wise. Winds will pick up as the combination of Hurricane Priscilla makes its way up Baja, and to our north, a cold-core low-pressure pressure is ejected from Alaska. Those will both bring rain flanking the region but are very unlikely to bring any rain to the Central Coast.

Early next week, another low-pressure system will follow in the first low-pressure pressure from Alaska and head into the region. This is looking like it will stay together a little bit better and bring a chance for rain. Accumulations look to be low, but we need rain, so I am hopeful nonetheless.

It is still a long way out, but I will be keeping an eye on it going forward.

Have a great evening!

-Vivian