Cool and cloudier Friday ahead of expected rain this weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

This week has been beautiful but unfortunately the pattern has changed and now it is time to focus on our next storm.

Onshore winds have begun and will not only cool temps significantly but also dense fog is in place for most of our beach and coastal communities this morning.

As an upper-level ridge begins to recede, a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska will move in, bringing cooler temperatures starting Friday night.

This system will also introduce a cold front, with rain expected to start Friday night and showers lasting until Sunday. Snow is forecasted at higher elevations.

By late Friday night, the upper low will be just offshore of the Bay area, with rain expected to begin along the Central Coast and spread into Ventura and LA Counties on Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely in SLO and northern SB Counties, potentially bringing heavy rain.

Ensemble models indicate rain amounts ranging from around an inch for SLO/SB Counties (up to 2 inches in the mountains).

Snow levels will start around 6000 feet but drop rapidly Saturday night, potentially reaching as low as 3500 feet.

There will be a brief break between the front and the second part of the storm on Saturday night into Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible, with an additional quarter to half inch of rain expected.

A high surf advisory may be needed as winds drive higher swells:

By Monday, the ridge will rebuild, bringing a drying and warming pattern with partly cloudy skies.

Stay tuned for further updates as the weekend approaches!

Whether you're planning outdoor activities or cozying up indoors, make sure to stay informed about the changing weather conditions.

Have a great day and weekend!