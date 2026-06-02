Cool and cloudy weather is in store for Election Day

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is election day! If you are headed out to the polls it is a cloudy one to start off ad will take a while to clear. Beaches will stay cloudy all day while coasts will see some afternoon sunshine. Here is a look at the forecast for our local polling places.

Distilling the forecast down even more, here is a look at the high temps we can expect today across the region.

These temps are a bit cooler than the last few days, nothing too harsh that could cause issues, but with the additional marine air and cooler temperatures, the difference will be noticeable.

The cooldown won't last long. On Wednesday and Thursday, some offshore winds will push through the interior valleys and will once again increase temperatures significantly. Mid-90s will be the story for Paso Robles, while coastal valleys and even beaches will warm up a few degrees.

Into the weekend, cooler weather will settle in and drop temps significantly. They will be at or right below normal for this time of year for the weekend and into early next week.

Have a great day, Central Coast!

-Vivian