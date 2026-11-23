Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We had a rainy afternoon across the Central Coast, but the showers aren't the only thing we're keeping an eye on today.

A few watches and warnings are in place across the coastline and will be sticking around until later on in the week. In San Luis Obispo County, a coastal flood watch is in efffect. Areas to keep an eye on include Morro Bay, the Oceano Dunes, and the piers in Cayucos, Avila Beach and Pismo Beach.

In Santa Barbara county, a coastal flood advisory is in place until Thursday. We will keeping an eye on these as conditions develop throughout the week.

As mentioned, there were a few showers throughout the Central Coast this afternoon. By early Monday morning, we're set to get about .23 of an inch in some areas.

Rain will be calming down for the next few days as drier conditions take over the area. This break will be short lived, however, as more rain is set to roll in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be relatively consistent despite the rain. Cool, cloudy conditions are on tap for the forseeable future. A slight warm-up will roll around by the middle of the week, but temperatures will cool down once again in time for the upcoming weekend.

Have a great week, Central Coast!

~ Makayla