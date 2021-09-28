Cool, misty Tuesday morning gives way to clear skies, warming trend

People in San Luis Obispo might have woken up this morning to water on their windshields and some puddles for their commute due to the deep marine layer.

Some of the interior San Luis Obispo County saw some mist and light drizzle last night and can expect to see some low clouds migrate further inland as part of that cooling trend that is expected Tuesday.

As Tuesday progresses, those clouds are expected to clear.

Tuesday morning at 3 a.m., the wind advisory in Santa Barbara County expired, but neighbors there could see some gusty winds, that may prompt another advisory tonight.

Clear skies Wednesday and Tuesday as well as warmer temperatures will mark the beginning of a warming trend through the weekend.

Temperatures will be a few degrees above average.

At the same time, Central Coast is expected to see gusty northeast winds.

