Cool temps and some clouds linger ahead of a warm-up on the way

Good morning, Central Coast!

Tuesday brought us some bands of heavy rain, and despite the storm moving to the east of us, we will still see some impacts today. Cooler weather and some clouds are in place to kick off your Wednesday morning. Thankfully, warmer weather is on the way thanks to a high-pressure system moving in!

The cold front that brought us rain yesterday also brought us some cooler air (it is right there in the name) that will keep us mainly in the 60s today across the region.

Clouds will clear quickly, and we will see sunny skies and mild weather through the forecast. Thursday and Friday will feature a small warm-up, but on the whole, the forecast looks great!

Here is the 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian