Cool temps today give way to warmer week ahead

Happy Saturday Central Coast!

We had a gloomy start to the weekend with fog sticking around the coastal areas for most of the morning. The cloudy conditions cleared out for a little bit of sun this afternoon.

Today's temperatures are bringing some of the coolest conditions for the week. Here's a look at the highs across the Central Coast from today. We will jump into slightly warmer temperatures as we head into the work week.

As we get into the rest of the week, temperatures are going to stay pretty consistent throughout the week. Sunday will bring warmer conditions to the weekend just before a slight dip on Monday across the region. We'll get the warmest conditions in the middle of the week, hitting almost triple digits in Paso Robles, the mid 80s in San Luis Obispo, and low 80s in Santa Barbara county.

Have a great day!

~ Makayla