Cool Wednesday conditions with a weekend warm-up on the way

Happy Wednesday, Central Coast!

Rain is past us, but the cool temperatures remain! Here's a live look at temperatures early this morning.

The cold front in our region has caused even our inland areas to have more frigid conditions. Our daytime temperatures will be around 60 degrees in all areas of the Central Coast.

By midday, skies will clear, and we will begin the shift to a high-pressure system set to warm us up for the weekend.

Then temperatures will drop again at the beginning of the work week.

Here is what the 7-day forecast has in store for us.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!