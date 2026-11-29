Happy Saturday, Central Coast!

We're starting this weekend off by continuing a trend we have been seeing for the past few weeks. There are a few watches and warnings across Central Coast beaches.

There is a gale watch that will expire on December 2 around 10 a.m. It's in place all the way from the northernmost part of San Luis Obispo County down into the San Diego area.

A high surf advisory is also in place for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, so make sure to take extra caution when heading out to the beach. That is set to expire around 9 p.m. this evening.

Here's a look at today's wave heights:

We had some warm temperatures across the coast today, but that isn't going to be sticking around for long. While some areas felt temperatures in the 80s, consistent low to mid 60s are going to take up most of the upcoming week.

Looking ahead to the next week, we have a few chances of showers throughout the region. Cool temperatures are expected to accompany the rain. Even on days when rain isn't in the forecast, cloudy skies will stick around.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

~ Makayla