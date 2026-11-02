Cooler temperatures to kick off the week ahead

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

We had a cool, cloudy day across the region. The San Luis Obispo area had a few scattered showers throughout the day while Morro Bay saw a handful of rainbows in the early afternoon!

After a rainy Halloween, high 50s to low 60s took over the region.

Conditions will warm up as we head into the workweek and get farther from a dark and stormy Halloween. Across the Central Coast, expect the mid 70s for Monday.

A small craft advisory is in place until 10 am Monday morning as well.

Temperatures will be relatively consistent throughout the week. Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and the Paso Robles areas will have similar conditions, with a slight dip in temperatures in the middle of the week. By the weekend, expect high 70s and sunnier skies. Cloudy conditions will stick around until Friday.

In Santa Barbara, temperatures will be a little warmer, sticking around the mid 70s until sunnier and warmer temperatures in the low 80s roll around in time for the weekend.

Have a great week!

~Makayla