Cooler temps to end the week, by early next week rain moves in

Happy Friday, Central Coast! As we near the weekend, there is a bit of a shift in the forecast.

Earlier this week, record-breaking highs were widespread with 80s at many spots.

Today though, is a different story. Thursday afternoon, a cold front arrived bringing us cooler weather and more cloud cover. The clouds are still in place this morning, but will start to clear quickly. The temps, though, will not recover. We can expect low 70s and upper 60s today across the region (that is about a 10-degree drop from yesterday).

That being said, the typical daytime high for this time of the year is 65 for Santa Maria, so at least we are still above normal.

I am also monitoring a large NW swell in our waters bringing 10-14 ft waves as well as rip current risks. This has promted a high surf advisory for all of our beaches through 9 p.m. Saturday.

Next week will feature even cooler air and the chance for our first rain in over a month. A small system will sweep through the region Tuesday into Wednesday with light rain and temps in the low 60s expected.

Here is what all of that looks like on a 7-day forecast.

Into the further extended forecast, models are indicating a larger system reaching the region by next weekend. While the details are still fuzzy, there is the potential for over an inch from that potential system. Over the next few days, models will get a better handle on the system, and I'll bring details as they become available.

Have a wonderful day and weekend ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian