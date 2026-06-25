Cooler weather and cloud cover moves in, will stick around into July

Good morning, Central Coast!

The high pressure has moved east, and our cooldown is here. Onshore winds and morning marine cloud cover will moderate temps through the extended forecast.

Today's highs will be on the cooler side for the interiors, particularly. Morning cloud cover and some light fog is expected to clear out by midday (afternoon at the beaches). Afternoon and evening sunshine is expected.

The cooldown will become even more pronounced as we head into the weekend. Highs will be nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Morning fog and afternoon sunshine will still be the story.

I will keep a close eye on the forecast as we move into next week and the 4th of July celebrations.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian