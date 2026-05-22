Cooler weather and clouds kick off the holiday weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

The morning is starting with cloud cover for most of our communities as we enter another day with onshore winds and cooling temperatures.

This means for the morning commute that there will be a few spots of fog, but thankfully nothing too severe for the morning commute, and as people get on the roads for the holiday weekend.

Here is a look at temps for today. One that I want to bring attention to is Paso Robles, where temps will have fallen almost ten degrees between yesterday and today.

Similar conditions with onshore winds are the story over the weekend, with nearly identical temps each day. Highs will fall a few degrees, but the overall pattern of morning/evening fog will be the same each day.

Here is what that all looks like on the 7-day forecast.

As we transition into June temps will start a small warming trend and will reach 'normal' for this time of the year by next weekend.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian