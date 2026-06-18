Cooler weather brings drizzle chances into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Thursday morning, clouds are widespread and are our first indication that cooler, dense marine air is securely in place across the region.

For the early morning hours, impacts are minimal with cloud cover in place for most spots, but thankfully, little fog.

Even once clouds start to clear, we will continue to feel the impacts of the cooler marine air.

High temps today will fall by a few more degrees. That will bring the interior valleys into the 70s, while coasts will fall into the 60s. These temps are still very comfortable, but a significant cooldown from earlier this week.

Late tonight into Friday morning, some very light drizzle is expected for our western beaches. This won't be too significant but something to be aware of.

Friday will be the coolest day of the forecast with highs falling below normal for this time of the year.

Into the weekend morning, cloud cover is expected, but afternoon highs will climb a bit each day.

By the end of next week highs will return to the upper 90s for interiors and upper 70s for coastal valleys. Here is what that looks like on the 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian