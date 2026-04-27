Cooler weather kicks off the week, warmer weather just around the corner

Good morning, Central Coast!

Happy Monday! As we head into the workweek, we are starting with a cooler and cloudier morning with lingering impacts from the weekend's system.

Not a ton of accumulation was recorded from the system. The highest totals were in the Santa Maria area with around a third of an inch of rain.

Here is a look at the temps for today. Mid 60s are expected today with cloudy skies to start and more sunshine by the afternoon.

Starting Tuesday, a large high-pressure system will move in and bring sunny skies to the region. While it clears out the cloud cover, we will also enjoy a warm-up. Offshore winds and minimal marine influence will bring us into the 70s by Tuesday and even potential 80s for the interior valleys for Thursday and Friday.

The only wrinkle in the forecast is a small shower potentially moving through on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Minimal concerns for this one, but I'll keep an eye on it!

Here is what that looks like on the 7-day forecast!

There is a slight cooldown as we head into next weekend. Even that will just bring us down to normal for this time of the year with a few passing overhead clouds.

Have a great day and a good week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian