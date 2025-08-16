Cooler weekend conditions are on the way, heat wave in store for next week

Hi Central Coast!

We made it to the end of the week! This weekend will bring cool weather to the region with more cloud cover and fog. Next week extreme heat is on the way with a ridge of high pressure on the way.

Those cooler temps will be paired with early morning fog and clear afternoon skies.

Winds will be a bit gusty in the afternoon but not too much of a worry. Peak gusts will be around 30 mph, that is well below advisory criteria.

Here is a look at your 7 day forecast! That cooler weather is not going to stick around, a ridge of high pressure will move in and bring high heat to the region by the middle of next week. Triple digits for the interiors with 80s for coastal valleys.

Have a great night and weekend ahead!

-Vivian