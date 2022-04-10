Cooling down into Sunday, potential for a few drops on Monday

On Saturday, people on the Central Coast saw cooler temperatures on the tail end of last week’s heat wave, with some sunny skies and a bit of a breezy afternoon. In Santa Barbara County, strong pressure gradients arose in the early afternoon, causing some gusty winds through the passes and canyons. Some local gusts rose as high as 45mph.

There was a lot going on today: a Wind Advisory is in effect in Santa Barbara County with winds as high as 20-30 mph happening along the coast and on the eastern half of the County. Gusts could reach up to 45mph. There is a High Surf Advisory happening along the coastline until Monday at 5pm, focusing primarily in San Luis Obispo County through Lompoc. However, there is a Beach Hazards statement in effect through Sunday at 8pm, from the coast along Lompoc and through Santa Barbara County.

By Sunday, more marine layer clouds are expected to drift through Santa Barbara County but are likely to dissipate by mid-morning leading to sunny skies throughout. It is probable that temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal.

Our models show that the marine layer is likely to thicken going into Monday, with some potential for drizzle but precipitation no more than 0.5” on Monday afternoon.

For Tuesday, we expect mostly clear skies although the winds may be strong again but temperatures are continuing the cooling trend from last week’s heatwave. There may be a slight warming trend beginning Wednesday through Saturday.