Cooling trend leading to slightly below seasonal temps

The marine layer is shallow Monday which will allow some dense fog to form and persist along the coast.

The inland valleys this morning will have some of that cloud cover lingering into the early afternoon.

People can expect there to be decent onshore flow, especially coming to the east, which could make for some slow clearing of that fog – with many beaches seeing overcast conditions today.

Inland, the increased onshore flow will lead to a cooling of 3 to 6 degrees in most places, except beaches and near coastal valleys which already saw much of that cooling.

There is a beach hazard in effect from Monday at 3 a.m. until Wednesday at 9 p.m., which means the surf could be as high as 6 to 9 feet, with a risk of dangerous rip currents.

There is a high risk of those currents pulling surfers and swimmers out to sea, as well as the potential to capsize smaller boats.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week and throughout low clouds will cover much of the coast and some of the coastal valleys.

This is part of a larger pattern in the middle of the week that will cool the Central Coast to temperatures that are expected to be slightly below average.

