Cooling trend, peaking Thursday with below average temps

Tuesday there will continue to be dense fog creeping further inland from the coast, but not as heavy as it was last week when there was a fog advisory.

For the west-facing beaches, however, there remains a Beach Hazard Statement in effect until Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

Tuesday is a continuation of a steady but gradual downward slide for temperatures. In the coast and coastal valley communities, clouds could linger into the afternoon. Aside from the marine layer, skies will be clear.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with max temperatures coming in at 4 to 8 degrees below seasonal norms for much of the Central Coast.

This is due to a slight increase in the onshore flow, which is behind the cooling trend.

