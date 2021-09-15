Cooling trend winds down, but temps below average

Wednesday is the last day of the beach hazard – the warning encompassed both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County but was mainly focused toward the west-facing beaches.

The hazard will expire at 9 p.m.

Temperatures throughout the coast as well as inland valleys will dip below average seasonal norms.

However, people living near the coast will see a less dramatic difference because the marine layer already cooled much of the area throughout the past week.

The winds are expected to stay gentle and mild.

Many beaches could see overcast conditions today but the sun is expected to come out again on Thursday.

This weekend should be sunny and there is a possibility of some stronger offshore winds next week.

