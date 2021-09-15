Watch
Cooling trend winds down, but temps below average

MC Chavez
MC Chavez for @BeOnKSBY
Cayucos clouds
Posted at 6:18 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 09:18:19-04

Wednesday is the last day of the beach hazard – the warning encompassed both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County but was mainly focused toward the west-facing beaches.

The hazard will expire at 9 p.m.

Temperatures throughout the coast as well as inland valleys will dip below average seasonal norms.

However, people living near the coast will see a less dramatic difference because the marine layer already cooled much of the area throughout the past week.

The winds are expected to stay gentle and mild.

Many beaches could see overcast conditions today but the sun is expected to come out again on Thursday.

This weekend should be sunny and there is a possibility of some stronger offshore winds next week.

