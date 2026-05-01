Copy-paste weather is here; cloudy conditions to start, sunshine by mid-day

Good morning, Central Coast and happy Friday!

We have (almost) made it to the weekend! To start off the morning, cloud cover and fog is widespread but thankfully not causing too much concern for the region.

By mid-morning, skies will clear and we will start warming for a mild day. Similar to Thursday, we can expect 80s for the interiors, 70s for coastal valleys and 60s by the beach.

Into Saturday, we are looking at nearly identical conditions. Great news for all of the great events happening across the region. Sunday will still be mild but it will be a bit of a different story. Cooler weather will start to move in and drop temps by a few degrees for the region.

That cooldown and the subsequent tiny rain chances are thanks to a low-pressure system that is pushing into the region and will bring rain to the Sierras and portions of the region.

That low will clear quickly and by mid-week, warmer weather and sunshine will be the story once again.

Have a great day and weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian