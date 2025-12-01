December kicks off with fog and high 60s on the Central Coast.

Good morning, Central Coast!

Happy Monday! We have cloudy conditions in store for us this week, starting off December with pretty mild temperatures.

If you're commuting this morning, keep an eye out for the fog. For now, some areas can only see a mile ahead of them while on the roads. It will clear up later on today and transition into the foggy conditions that I mentioned earlier. Most of the heavier fog will be around the Lompoc and Paso Robles areas.

Out on the beaches, there is a high surf advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The National Weather Service says it's not recommended for people to go out swimming in affected areas, as there's a higher for chance of rip currents today.

This advisory is in place until Thursday.

For the rest of this week, the temperatures are going to stay pretty consistent! There will be a slight dip on Wednesday for the Central Coast as a whole. Besides that, cloudy conditions paired with mid to high 60s is on tap for the first week in December!

Travel safe and have a wonderful day!