Dense fog advisory and cooler temperatures kicking off the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Many of us are waking up to a foggy morning thanks to a dense fog advisory across San Luis Obispo county and Santa Barbara county. Paso Robles and The Cuesta Grade has the brunt of the advisory in the SLO county area. More ground is covered in Santa Barbara County, spreading from the Lompoc area to Santa Maria. This advisory is in place until 10:00 AM, so give yourself a little longer for your commute today.

The visibility has been varying between 1 to 2 miles in the Paso Robles area but it's clear in San Luis Obispo and other surrounding cities. Expect the fog to hit pretty fast if you're heading into the area.

It seems to be more gradual in the Lompoc area. The visibility is under a mile in Lompoc and Santa Ynez is just about at the 1 mile range. Santa Maria is a little higher and closer to 4 miles in visibility.

This fog will be sticking around in some areas until Tuesday, giving way to warmer temperatures and clear skies in the middle of the workweek.

Wednesday is looking like one of the warmest days of the week. As we head into the weekend, however, we're going to be seeing cooler temperatures and the cloudy skies are once again going to take over the Central Coast.

We will be keeping our eye on this advisory and have the latest updates here.

Drive safe and have an amazing Monday, Central Coast!