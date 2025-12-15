Dense fog advisory, low visibility to start off cooler week

Good morning, Central Coast!

Let's cut to the chase this morning: a dense fog advisory is going to be in place for parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barabara counties, joining the central valley who has had this fog in place for almost three weeks now. Luckily, our region will lose this advisory around 10 a.m. this morning.

Dense fog means poor visibility for most on their commute today. Some areas outside of the advisory zone near Santa Ynez are also going to be affected by this. When you're out driving today (in these areas especially), it's better to take your time on the road.

Here are a few tips from the National Weather Service:



Slow down and plan ahead

Use your low-beam headlights or fog lights if you have them.

Don't use your high beams

Keep some distance between yourself and nearby cars

It looks like today is going to be the worst of the dense fog for the Central Coast but not the end of the cloudy conditions. For most of this week, it's going to stay cloudy with temperatures slowly cooling down until this weekend. Most areas will see a shift from the high 70s to mid 60s throughout the week. There is a chance of rain in Paso Robles on Sunday, as temperatures jump down to the low 60s.

Have a wonderful day!