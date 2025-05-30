Dense fog gives way to record heat Friday, cooler weather expected this weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning, we have a split forecast: interiors are clear and set to warm quickly, while beaches are battling dense fog.

Let's start there! Visibilities along western beaches and through all of western Santa Barbara County are limited. Take some extra time on the roads, make sure your headlights are on, and allow extra following distance.

Because of that fog, there is a dense fog advisory in place for western Santa Barbara County through 9 a.m.

There is also a high heat advisory in place for the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County and the Cuyama Valley through 8 p.m. Friday night. Heat-related illnesses are possible, and record-breaking highs are expected.

Here is a look at the temps prompting that alert.

Late tonight a low-pressure system that is sitting to our south will move north. That will make a big difference for the weekend. Temps will start to cool on Saturday with more dense fog. Sunday and Monday will be the coolest days of the week before warm weather returns for the extended forecast.

Here is a look at all of those changes on a 7-day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!