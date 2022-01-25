Dense Fog, High Surf Advisories with cooler temperatures

Tuesday is a beautiful day on the Central Coast with a foggy start.

The onshore flow from yesterday evening brought in some more moisture to the Central Coast as well as some cooler temperatures.

Tuesday and Wednesday are anticipated to be a little chillier than the rest of the week, though not by much. However, those temperatures in the low 60’s and upper 50’s are expected to come back early next week.

Along the Five Cities region through Lompoc and Santa Ynez, commuters may have seen fog obscuring their drive to work or school. In Lompoc and Santa Ynez specifically, a Dense Fog Advisory was in place until 9 a.m. Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach alongside Santa Barbara are expected to have some fog going into Wednesday.

Watch out for frost, especially in Paso Robles and Santa Ynez. Over the next couple of evenings, it may be a good idea to cover your plants and make sure your animals are inside.

San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County through Santa Ynez are still under a High Surf Advisory. Beachgoers should be aware of waves peaking at about 10 feet tall and dangerous rip currents. The advisory is set to expire on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Thursday is anticipated to be a bit warmer, matching temperatures over the weekend, reaching into 70 degrees in many places.