Dense fog kicks off the morning ahead of another hot day

Good morning, Central Coast!

Heat is still our big story across the West Coast as a large high-pressure system stays put. This is bringing record highs across much of the country over the next few days. Later this week (Thursday into Friday), the high will dissipate and cooler temps move in.

One notable change for today is the fog. Coastal valleys will be under dense fog this morning for the first few hours of the day. Sunshine will be in place by mid-morning and help to heat us up.

Here is a look at our temps today across the region.

The heat today once again has prompted a heat warning for the south coast and some of the interiors of Santa Barbara County. There is a heat advisory in place for the rest of our Central Coast Communities. These are both in place through 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Once the high pressure dissipates and the cooler weather moves in, we can expect a bit more cloud cover and even a slim chance of rain this weekend. The rain chance is from the tropics and is not expected to be substantial, but we can use any rain right now across our region.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian