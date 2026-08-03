Dense fog returns to coast while interior heat persists through the week

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we start the week, we're looking at a tale of two weather stories across our region. While our coastal communities will catch a break with cooler conditions, our interior valleys will continue to face challenging heat that could reach dangerous levels.

For our beaches and coastal communities, Monday morning will be a foggy one. The fog will clear out quickly but could be tricky for the morning commute.

By mid-morning, sunshine will be back, and we will see comfortable temperatures (although still a few degrees above normal for this time of year). Coastal valleys and beaches will be mild; interior valleys, on the other hand, will be hot. Here is a look at the highs for today.

As we move through the week, temps will fall by a few degrees for our coasts and even towards normal for the Paso Robles area.

The farther interiors, though, are a very different story. High heat continues to be the story for the Cuyama Valley. Heat today up to 106° has prompted an extreme heat warning for the Cuyama Valley through 8 p.m. Tuesday. There is also a heat advisory in place for the other far interior valleys through Wednesday night.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with cooler, cloudy morning conditions, sunshine by the afternoon.

Through the week, little will change, but by Friday, high temps return and will bring high heat and humid conditions into next weekend. Here is what we can expect.

Have a wonderful day and a great week ahead, Central Coast!

-Vivian