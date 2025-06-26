Dense fog to start the morning but temps will climb once again

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, another great weather day is on the way!

Cloud cover is the story for most coastal valleys and beach communities today. The cloud level is dropping towards the surface for a few communities, aka some dense fog is causing concern. The Santa Ynez Valley and 5-Cities are facing the lowest morning visibility.

Thankfully, the marine clouds are only supported by light onshore winds. As we move into the mid-morning hours, the winds will shift to light offshore flow and banish that marine layer to the far western beaches and offshore spots.

Once that clears, sunshine is the story with temps just below normal for this time of the year for coastal valleys and beaches. Interiors will be about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Here is a look at the high temps expected for Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow temps will fall a few degrees but will be right around normal for this time of the year.

Once we get into the weekend temps will even out and stay very consistent into the extended forecast!

Have a great day, Central Coast!