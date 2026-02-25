Dense patchy fog kicks off the morning and this afternoon brings sunshine

Good morning, Central Coast!

Kicking off the morning, we have some dense fog across the region, droping visibilities for many communities. That being said it is patchy fog and most will clear quickly.

Today will warm up into the mid 70s for most spots with mostly sunny skies and mild winds. Zero issues today in terms of conditions as soon as the fog clears.

Thursday and Friday will bring the warmth, sunshine, and many 80-degree temps are expected!

Into the weekend, the offshore winds will calm slightly and allow for cooler weather to push into the region. For us, that will mean a slight cooldown, but temps will still be a few degrees above average for this time of the year, and with abundant sunshine, they will feel great!

Even into early March, we can expect sunshine and warmer-than-average conditions across the region.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian