Early morning clouds will give way to sunshine and mild conditions Tuesday

Good morning, Central Coast, and happy Tuesday!

As we kick off the morning, great weather is on the way. Monday brought mild weather and calmer winds, and that is also the story for today.

Visibilities have fallen for a few communities this morning as marine layer clouds sit close to the surface. Thankfully, this isn't much more than slight visibility dips for most spots and lots of cloud cover. A few spots may have some light fog-based drizzle, but that is limited at most.

Thankfully, the marine clouds are only supported by light onshore winds. As we move into the mid-morning hours, the winds will shift to light offshore flow and banish that marine layer to the far western beaches and offshore spots.

Once that clears, sunshine is the story with temps just below normal for this time of the year.

Here is a look at the high temps expected for Tuesday afternoon.

Conditions are not expected to change much through the week. We will see a slight warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday. By late week though, temps will cool by a few degrees and leave us right at normal for this time of the year for the weekend and into early July.

Have a great day, Central Coast!