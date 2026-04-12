Early morning storms brought heavy rain to the region, some storms linger Sunday

Happy Sunday, Central Coast!

Late Saturday night into Sunday morning the line of storms moved through. Just as expected it brought a band of heavy rainfall, strong winds (measured up to 53 mph) and some small hail. Here is a look at a few of the rain totals. These are far from complete but it is a start to get a gauge on the rain.

Location 24hr Rainfall Rocky Butte 1.85" Cambria 0.98" Templeton 0.36" SBP Airport (SLO) 0.59" Arroyo Grande 0.72" Santa Maria 0.35" Orcutt 0.51" Buellton 0.33" Lompoc 0.34" Santa Ynez 0.22" Santa Barbara 0.61

If you have a rain gauge I would love to see it! Send me your rain totals by emailing Vivian.Rennie@ksby.com!

Now onto the forecast!

As of noon there are still lingering showers across the region. While they are becoming fewer and farther between where they do pop up accumulating rainfall is expected.

The winter weather advisory is still in place through 11 a.m. Monday due to the chance of some accumulating snowfall from lingering storms tonight.

Into next week not a ton will be going non but there is still enough energy in the upper levels to sneak in a few brief showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. They look much more mild than the storm from this weekend but still something to be aware of! Here is a look at the expected accumulations through Tuesday.

By late week temps will raise and we will have more mild weather.

Have a great day,

-Vivian