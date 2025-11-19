Enjoy the break in the rain, more on the way Thursday

Tuesday was a welcome change to the region with some sunshine and an imperfect break in the rain.

This is all due to the low pressure (that brought in that strong line of storms Monday morning) lingering through the region.

Temps Wednesday will be within a degree or two of 60. No major concerns there.

Thursday morning a cold front will press into the region and bring rain for the morning. Most showers will be light with a few heavier spots working in.

Accumulation wise this isn't going to be much, especially compared to our last storm. A quarter to a third of an inch is expected.

Once that cold front moves through we will see some lingering showers into Friday morning. These will not amount to much but will be the last of the rain (at least for the next week). Into the weekend a high pressure system will build in and bring us a modest warming trend into the weekend and for the week of Thanksgiving!

Here is what all of that looks like on a 7-day forecast!

Have a wonderful Wednesday, Central Coast and enjoy the sun before the rain returns Thursday.

-Vivian