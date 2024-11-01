Enjoy the mild weather Friday, light rain is expected Saturday morning

Good morning Central Coast! Happy Friday and happy start of November!

Clear skies and gusty winds are the story to start the day.

Temperatures are slightly cooler than average, around 5-10 degrees below normal. This is due to the northwesterly air flow bringing cooler air across the Central Coast. This morning, some patchy frost could develop in the inland valleys, where colder air settles overnight. Frost advisories may be needed in these areas, especially where temperatures dip to near freezing.

A weak storm system will move into California Saturday, bringing some cooler temperatures and light showers for the northern parts of the region. The storm is tracking further east, reducing the chance of measurable rain along the coast. Light rain (less than a tenth of an inch) is possible north of Point Conception and along higher elevations near the Transverse Ranges, especially in areas from the Grapevine westward, but most of the Central Coast will remain dry or experience only brief sprinkles.

Behind the front, expect gusty northerly winds, especially in the mountains and southern Santa Barbara County, where gusts could reach 40-50 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning. These winds may also affect some valley areas with gusts around 25-30 mph, though impacts will be modest. Sunday will see a return to sunny skies, and temperatures will warm back up after Saturday’s cool-down.

As we head into Monday and Tuesday, dry weather will continue under a stable northwesterly flow. Winds could still be gusty, particularly in the mountains, with potential for advisory-level winds if pressure gradients intensify. Southwest Santa Barbara County may see occasional Sundowner winds as well, which could lead to breezy evenings. Temperatures will warm gradually, with some valley areas reaching the low 80s by Tuesday.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!