Enjoy the warm weather; a big cooldown is on the way

Monday started off with marine fog for most beaches and sunshine for the interiors. By midday, that cleared out, and we still got some sunshine. That cloud cover is expected once again tonight into tomorrow morning. Take it slow on roads with limited visibility.

The cloud cover will also impact the visibility of the Oronid Meteor Shower. Anytime between dusk and dawn, you can see them, but the best visibility will be after midnight, away from the coasts where the marine layer won't extend to. Up to 20 shooting stars and hour are expected an hour.

Our beaches are seeing a long period northwest swell starting tonight and lasting through Wednesday. 7-12 ft waves with local sets up to 14 ft are possible. Thanks to this, a high surf advisory is in place through Wednesday night.

Tuesday's highs will be very close to Monday's, with 80s for the interiors, 70s for coastal valleys, and 60s for western beaches.

Turning to the chance of rain. The first chance comes in Tuesday evening as a small low-pressure system arrives from the south. This will cool temps and bring us our first very small chance for rain. Honestly, most people won't even notice it, but it is still something I wanted to let you all know about.

That system will push marine fog inland and drop temperatures significantly. Wednesday will be on the cooler and cloudy side.

Our second chance for rain is on the other side of that system. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the small system that cooled us down will cross the region and bring us a tiny chance for rain. This will come more as a passing shower and is likely to bring just a few hundredths of an inch (if that) to the region.

Have a great Tuesday, Central Coast!

-Vivian