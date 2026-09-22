Fall begins with a short warm up and offshore winds

Good morning, Central Coast!

It is the Autumnal Equinox! We are saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall but our temperatures did not get the memo. A warming trend is on the way.

The morning is off to a cloudy start. Thankfully the clouds are sitting above the surface so no fog is expected.

The weather headline today is a high pressure ridge building in. That will heat up temps today and bring back offshore winds.

Here is a look at the temps we can expect for today.

The heating trend will continue into the middle of the week. The heat will peak Wednesday when interior valleys will reach the upper 90s. Even coastal valleys will reach into the low 90s.

Later this week the high pressure will weaken and lead to a slow cooling trend that will bring mild conditions into the weekend with a return of cloud cover each morning and sunshine in the afternoon.

Here is what that all looks like on the 7 day forecast.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian