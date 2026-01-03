Flash flood warning issued for parts of Santa Barbara County

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Southwestern Santa Barbara County and will stay in effect through Noon.

Click here for your Interactive Radar!

Due to rapid rainfall rates flash flooding, rockslides, and mudslides are expected. This includes the communities of Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Gaviota, and the Refugio State Beach. Over the next few hours the core band of rain will push East and impact Santa Barbara and the surrounding communities.

There is a flood advisory already in place for the Santa Barbara area through 2 p.m. Saturday. I expect that will be upgraded to a flash flood warning when the system arrives to that portion of the region.

This heavy rain is on top of an already saturated soil profile from all the rain we have seen recently. That will dramatically increase the likelihood for flooding, mud, and rock flows.

Stay weather aware, Central Coast!

-Meteorologist Vivian Rennie