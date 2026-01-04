Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Flood advisory issued for all of the Central Coast

Significant heavy rain is falling across the Central Coast and is causing flooding concern across the region.
Posted
and last updated

A band of heavy rain is pushing across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know.

Interactive Radar!
——— Update at 1:19 p.m. ———

The flood advisory has extended to include all of Santa Barbara through 6 p.m. this evening. Be aware of flooded streets, streams, and poor drainage spots. Rockslides, mudslides and a potential week brief tornado are possible.

———Original article———
A flood advisory has been issued for all of San Luis Obispo County due to the heavy rain falling currently and will stay in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Heavy rainfall rates up to a half inch per hour have been reported alongside winds up to 40 mph and the potential for small weak tornadoes and waterspouts as the storm pushes onshore.

Stay weather aware, Central Coast!

-Vivian

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg