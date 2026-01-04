Flood advisory issued for all of the Central Coast

A band of heavy rain is pushing across the Central Coast. Here is what you need to know.

Interactive Radar!

——— Update at 1:19 p.m. ———

The flood advisory has extended to include all of Santa Barbara through 6 p.m. this evening. Be aware of flooded streets, streams, and poor drainage spots. Rockslides, mudslides and a potential week brief tornado are possible.

———Original article———

A flood advisory has been issued for all of San Luis Obispo County due to the heavy rain falling currently and will stay in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Heavy rainfall rates up to a half inch per hour have been reported alongside winds up to 40 mph and the potential for small weak tornadoes and waterspouts as the storm pushes onshore.

Stay weather aware, Central Coast!

-Vivian