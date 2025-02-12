Flooding, winds and waves, the largest storm so far this season is nearly here

Good morning Central Coast!

The next few days are going to be impactful with significant rain headed our way. Here are a few links to keep on hand for the coming storm.



Diving into the forecast. Overnight into this morning the first round of rain pushed through. Only two to three tenths of an inch of accumulations have been reported but still you will need your windsheild wipers this morning.

Throughout the day drizzle will be a mainstay but no major concern is expected. Highs will only reach the mid-50s so layers are your friend!

Tonight though big changes are on the way. The core low-pressure system that has been driving the storm system will move toward us. This Atmospheric River event is anticipated to bring the most substantial rainfall we've seen this season, raising concerns for potential debris flows in recent burn areas.

By midnight into Thursday morning, rain will intensify significantly, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across the region. Rainfall rates could reach one-half to one inch per hour, increasing the risk of flooding and debris flows. Strong, gusty winds are also anticipated. The morning looks particularly active in SLO county while afternoon more active in Santa Barbara county (for the heaviest rainfall and rain rates).

Widespread rainfall is expected, with totals of 1 to 3 inches for coastal and valley areas, and 3 to 6 inches in the foothills and mountains. Northwest SLO County could see even higher amounts, with 3 to 5 inches along the coast and 5 to 10 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountains.

The heavy rainfall brings a significant risk of flooding, especially in and below recent burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all recent burn scars in southwest California. These areas are particularly vulnerable to potentially life-threatening flooding and debris flows. Even outside of these areas, minor flooding of roads and urban areas is possible.

Gusty winds are expected, especially in SLO County, where a high wind watch has been issued, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Wind advisories may be needed for other areas as well. The strong winds, combined with saturated soils, could lead to downed trees and power outages

Friday rain tapers off in the morning, with clearing conditions by the afternoon. Some lingering showers are possible in the mountains. That is good news for Valentine's Day plans and into the weekend the dry weather will settle in and temps will warm.

With all that in mind here are some things to keep in mind!

Prepare for Flooding: Clear storm drains and gutters, and avoid driving through flooded roadways. Be especially vigilant if you live in or near a recent burn scar area.

Secure Loose Objects: Strong winds can cause damage. Secure any loose objects outside your home, such as patio furniture or trash cans.

Stay Informed: Monitor weather forecasts and be prepared for changing conditions.

This storm system has the potential to bring hazardous conditions to the Central Coast. Please stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure your safety.

Have a great day Central Coast!