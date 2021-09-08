Fog advisory in the morning, inland heat advisory until Friday

This morning, there is a fog advisory until 8am in Arroyo Grande, Cambria, Lompoc, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria.

The dense fog means decreased visibility during the morning commute, however, the low clouds along the coast are expected to help stave off excessive heat along the coast and coastal valleys.

Despite that, most of the region will see above-average temperatures.

Heat advisories remain in place in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties along the mountains, interior San Luis Obispo valleys, and Cuyama Valley through Friday evening.

In the interior valleys, temperatures are expected to continue in the triple digits until the weekend, when temperatures are expected to cool.

