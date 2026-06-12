Fog is back and will make for a cooler morning and a more mild afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast!

Fog is the big story this morning as we kick off our Friday with abundant marine layer fog. This is limiting visibility for the morning commute. Take it slow and leave extra following distance.

With the marine fog comes that cooler, dense marine air. Even once skies start to clear, it will knock our temps down a few degrees across the board.

That being said it will still be warm for our communities. Here is a look at today's highs.

The weekend will feature nearly identical conditions, cooler, cloudier beaches with afternoon sunshine, while the interiors will be in the low 90s.

Next week, the beaches will stay very consistent, interior valleys will take a bit of a roller coaster. Early week heating will be back in the upper 90s, but by late week, highs will be back to the 80s.

Have a great day and wonderful weekend, Central Coast!

-Vivian