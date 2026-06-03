Fog to start the morning, but afternoon temps are set to soar

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off our Wednesday morning, it is another cloudy one across the region. Some low-lying cloud cover and fog is limiting visibility on roadways this morning. Here is a look at some of the impacted communities.

Thankfully, the cloud cover extent is significantly less than on Tuesday when our beaches stayed foggy into the early afternoon. Today we can expect widespread sunshine for the interiors right away, for coastal valleys by mid-morning, and for the beaches by noon.

In addition to the added sunshine, the temperatures will increase a bit. Highs in the mid 90s return for Paso Robles and the interiors, while coastal valleys will have a bit more variation. SLO will flirt with the 80s while the rest of our coastal valley communities will be in the upper 60s.

Beaches can expect mid 60s today.

Thursday will continue the pattern with nearly identical conditions, but by Friday, another shift will take shape.

That will once again bring some more clouds and cooler temps to the region. Highs will cool substantially and bring interiors back to the 80s and coasts to the 60s for the weekend.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian