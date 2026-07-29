Fog to start with sunshine this afternoon, extreme heat into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

This morning is a foggy one across our Central Coast communities. Visibility has fallen to a mile, and most spots are cool to start.

That cloud cover will clear out quickly and make way for abundant sunshine and temps nearly identical to yesterday. Here is a look at the high temps we can expect.

Later this week into the weekend, temperatures for our interior valleys will see temperatures soaring up to 110°. This has prompted an Extreme Heat Warning from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Plus, a Heat Advisory is in place for our coastal valleys for the same time frame.

Be sure to stay hydrated, limit exertion for the hottest hours of the day, never leave pets or people in vehicles for any amount of time, walk pets early, and check in on your community members.

If you are trying to escape the heat by heading down to the beaches, there is a beach hazard statement in effect through Saturday due to rip current risk and additional waves associated with Hurricane Genavive.

Here is a look at that massive heat up that we can expect over the next week. The good news is that cooler weather is expected to move in by next week, with temps returning to the 90s (similar to what we will see today).

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian