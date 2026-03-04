Foggy but mild weather to start Wednesday, strong winds to follow close behind

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the day, fog is widespread but will clear out quickly as the morning progresses.

The big story today will be the winds. A cold front to our north is moving in and will kick up winds across the region. By this afternoon into the early morning hours, wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected for many spots.

Here is a timeline of when those winds will arrive.

Because of the winds, there is a high wind warning in place for the interiors of Santa Barbara county through 7 a.m Thursday morning. There is also a high wind advisory in place through the same time for the south coast.

I expect these alerts to be extended through the rest of the region as the day goes on.

Temps today will be right around yesterday's highs. Most spots will be in the low 70s with some upper 60s mixed in.

Late this weekend, a ridge of high pressure will once again move in and increase temps and bring abundant sunshine. 80s will be widespread Sunday before a slightly cooler start to next week.

Here is what that all looks like on the 7-day forecast!

Even into the further extended forecast the warm and dry stretch is expected to continue.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian