Foggy conditions to start will give way to much warmer weather this afternoon

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off our Thursday morning cloud cover and fog is a concern for road conditions. Take it slow where visibility will fall.

Within the next few hours, we will clear out quickly and begin a beautiful, sunny, and breezy day. Interior valley temps will soar into the upper 90s. Take caution and make sure to stay hydrated.

Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will take a bit of a tumble as cooler air and a small trough of low pressure move into the region. This will bring some more cloud cover and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Next week, the cooldown will stop, but temps will stay right around normal for this time of the year.

Next week and through the further extended forecast we can expect mild weather with temps staying at or just above normal for this time of year.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Vivian