Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Foggy start to a day of sunny skies along the Central Coast

items.[0].image.alt
Michele Sherman
Moonstone Beach in Cambra for #BeOnKSBY
Sunny skies with above average temps
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 13:11:50-05

Wednesday was off to a foggy start this morning. Inland valleys saw persistent fog throughout their commute, but the fog should burn off by mid-morning.

Temperatures are bit cooler for Wednesday and going into Thursday, but they are expected to rise for the weekend so many places will see around 70 degrees for the last weekend in January. Temperatures throughout are still above seasonal average.

San Luis Obispo County and much of Santa Barbara County are still in a High Surf Advisory until 8 p.m. People are advised to be wary of dangerous rip currents and high waves.

Going into early next week, temperatures will start to decline to the low 60’s as we enter early February.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png