Foggy start ushers in cooling trend

The Central Coast was off to a foggy start on Friday morning. Places further north in San Luis Obispo County, including Arroyo Grande, Cambria, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo, saw more mist and low lying clouds than they have in recent days.

We can expect Friday and Saturday throughout to be balmier and breezy, with some more winds throughout the Central Coast. Cooler, denser air will likely make its way further inland.

Low pressure is expected to bring in substantial cooling and gusty onshore winds, thereby increasing the marine layer. We can anticipate many inland temperatures to be about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday.

No advisories yet on the horizon, but we will keep you posted if that changes.

Beginning on Sunday, temperatures are expected to pick up again in a warming trend that our models predict will last through next week.